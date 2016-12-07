Organisations observe black day in Kalaburagi

Members of Muslim Welfare Association and Social Democratic Party of India staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioners’ office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Various Muslim outfits observed black day on Tuesday in Kalaburagi district protesting against the delay in initiating action against those involved in the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh 24 years ago.

The members of the Kalaburagi Muslim Welfare Association and other outfits took out a procession from Muslim Chowk, MSK Mill, Tipu Sultan Chowk carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the Union government and Hindutva outfits and staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Memorandum submitted

In a memorandum addressed to President Pranab Mukherjee, the district president of the association Syed Mazhar Hussain demanded initiation of action against those indicted by the Liberhan Commission, for the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Mr. Hussain said that even seven years after the submission of the Liberhan Commission report, the Union government had failed to initiate action against those responsible for sparking nationwide riots between Hindus and Muslims in which around 2,000 people were killed and 10,000 injured.

The protesters said that the report revealed names of BJP leaders including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharathi for their alleged roles in the demolition of the Babri Masjid. They demanded action against the culprits.

Mr. Hussain also urged Union government to ban the organisations involved in anti-national and anti-social activities that disrupt communal harmony.

Protest staged

Members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest outside the Indira Smarak Bhavan demanding action against those who threatened the national integrity by razing the historic mosque. SDPI district president Syed Zakir alleged that BJP leaders played with communal sentiment of both the communities.