Organ donation: Creating awareness on how one can live on even after one’s death

Is it possible to live even after one’s death? “Yes, it possible by way of organ donation posthumously but not many of us are aware about this noble donation to mankind,” said 28-year-old doctor, Shivaprasad S. Patil of Belagavi, who himself has donated his organs to set an example before advising others.

Recently, a 58-year-old physically challenged social worker Baban Bhobe, a familiar name in Belagavi, dropped into Dr. Patil’s Sai Sparsh Hospital at Gondhali Galli and expressed his wish to donate his eyes after his death so as to give vision to anyone who hasn’t had it in his life.

Mr. Bhobe, who runs an STD telephone booth at Samadevi Galli and involves himself in various social service activities in whatever way possible, says he was thinking for long while what else he could do for society and was often touched by the plight of persons without vision. Finally, he decided and knocked on the doors of Dr. Patil.

Inspired by Mr. Bhobe, Dr. Patil felt that it was an opportunity to create awareness about organ donation. Awareness on body donation was growing and many individuals were coming forward to donate their bodies to medical colleges for analytical studies and research purposes. But, not many were aware of organ donation except for eye and kidney. There are many who have donated their bodies but did not mention about donating organs as they were not aware of it. Apparently, the shortage of organs was owing to lack of awareness and many body donors did not record their wish to donate their organs. Therefore, “I have taken the first step towards creating public awareness and launch a campaign for organ donation, starting from myself,” he added.

On seeing a physically handicapped person like Mr. Bhobe donating his organs, two other persons in their old age, Mohan Bokade and Vinayak Khandagale, walked into an awareness camp organised jointly by Sai Sparsh Hospital and Mitra Mandal Parivar, headed by Mr. Bhobe himself, and donated their bodies. Accordingly, the prescribed forms were filled by all the four persons and they donated their organs and bodies to the J.N. Medical College here.

Swati Khandagale, a doctor, Appa Mane, a priest of the Bethal temple in the city, and Shankar Pawashe, senior citizen, signed the forms as witnesses to their noble donation, said Dr. Patil.

To create awareness about the importance of organ donation and body donation, a blood donation and free health check-up camp will be organised on the auspicious occasion of Shree Datta Jayanti near the Shree Dattatreya Temple at Gondhali Galli on December 13. Dr. Patil said that through donation of various organs such as eyes and tissues, the donor could give vision and save lives. A living person can donate blood, kidney and portions of liver and bone marrow. Similarly, after brain death, organs such as kidney, liver, hands, voice box and small intestine could be donated.