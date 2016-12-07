Opposition to location of new district complex in Bidar

more-in

Some organisations have opposed the Bidar district administration’s plans to build a new district office complex in Mamankeri village, away from the city, saying it would cause inconvenience to the public.

The Bidar Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also objected to the Revenue Department asking the Forest Department to convert forest land atop the Mamankeri mountain to build the complex. “Very little forest land remains in Bidar district. What is the need to destroy seven acres of forest land for a building?,” B. G Shetkar, BCCI president, said.

He urged Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari to withdraw the decision and look for an alternative site for the building. He suggested constructing a new building at the place where the present DC office stands, or in a site near the gurudwara or the site of the old district jail.

The District Bar Association and Bhrastachara Virodhi Janandolana Samiti have also opposed the move. Samiti president Eshwarappa Chakote alleged that the move to set up the new office was to please the land mafia.

Bar Association president Anil Kumar Karanji said building the office complex on a mountain away from the city would cause great inconvenience to the public. He has sent letters to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, district in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre, and MLC Vijay Singh asking them to intervene in the matter and set up the complex in a convenient place.