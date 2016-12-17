Only two from family will contest 2018 polls: Kumaraswamy

more-in

Former Chief Minister and State president of Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Kumaraswamy said only he and his brother, H.D. Revanna, would contest in the coming Assembly elections and no other member of their family would.

He said neither his wife, Anita Kumaraswamy, nor Mr. Revanna’s wife, Bhavani, would contest. The children too would abstain from the poll fray, he added.

Ramanagaram Assembly constituency

After visiting Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru city on Saturday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would contest the elections from the Ramanagaram Assembly constituency.

The JD(S) will announce the first list of candidates in February 2017, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said his party would not form an alliance with the BJP or Congress. There was no question of pardoning the rebel legislators of the party and that was a “closed chapter”, he added.