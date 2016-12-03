Only digitisation can help preserve and develop Kannada, say IT experts during Sahitya Sammelan

S.R. Vijayshankar, IT expert and head of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat technical committee, addressing the public during the 82nd Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Raichur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Photo: Santosh Sagar

more-in

IT experts who spoke on various challenges faced by Kannada in the modern era, at the 82nd Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, felt that optimum digitisation of literature and knowledge generated in Kannada was the only way to preserve and develop the language.

Speaking at a session on Kannada and the new generation, computer technologists and open source knowledge activists called for increasing efforts by government and non government agencies to digitise all available knowledge in Kannada.

“Internet is to today’s world what printing was to the 18th century. If various streams of knowledge had not been expressed through printing, it would not have been available to the common man,” S.R. Vijayshankar, writer, who heads the Kannada Sahitya Parishat technical committee, said. “Therefore, we have to strive to add all kinds of available data in various disciplines to the Internet, so that it available for the future generations to see and learn,” he said. It is not what you take from the Internet. But what you have contributed to it. This way, the Internet can be easily converted into an unfettered stream of knowledge, he said.

He urged government and corporate companies to invest money and human resources in pro-Kannada activities like teaching Kannada to non–Kannada employees, translation of company data and putting up more and more Kannada content on their websites.

He regretted that Kannada computing was sluggish, as various government departments were not converging their programmes and funds. In several ways, they are all reinventing the wheel, he said. Young ministers like Priyank Kharge should take the initiative of bringing together various departments for the cause of Kannada, he said.

Successive governments have been forcefully pushing digitisation initiatives that help governance or business. But they continue to neglect issues related to culture or literature. The people of the State should bring pressure on the government to go ahead with documentation of cultural content also, he said.

He lamented that the kind of scholarship and intellectual debate that went into the process of printing was absent when it came to uploading content on the Internet today. A recent book on criticism of the poetry of Bendre collected only the opinions of some uninitiated young bloggers. It failed to notice scholarly criticism by greats like Keerthinath Kurtukoti, G. S Amur or Giraddi Govindaraj. That is because we have less enthusiasm for digitising of classics compared to the vigour in which present day literature is pushed to the Internet, he said.

Beluru Sudarshan, open source activist, said that the union government had launched Bharata Vani, the multi-lingual encyclopedia project of the Central Institute of Indian languages to create, archive and preserve content in various Indian languages.

We are trying to curate content in 121 languages. Of this, we have already uploaded 160 dictionaries in various languages and 42 application-based dictionaries, Mr. Sudarshan, who is a consultant to the project, said.

Similar success has been achieved by the Kanaja project of the State government and Tamil Virtual university. Optimum utilisation of Kannada content through digital and online platforms and open source technologies, should be the norm, he said. He rejected claims that e-books could reduce the sale of printed books.

A lot of content is generated by volunteers. Some languages that do not have their own script are thriving in the Internet as their netizens are actively using other regional scripts to upload content, he said.

He batted for a policy framework and a blue print for free and open source knowledge. We also need to document and digitise native knowledge, folk knowledge and visual and performing arts. It should be made available on a public platform too, Mr.Sudarshan said.