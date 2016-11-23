One poacher dies as forest officials open fire

more-in

A person died as Forest Department officials opened fire at suspected poachers in Tirumala Devara Gudda reserve forest area near Salagame in Hassan taluk early morning on Wednesday. The deceased has not yet been identified.

Forest guards during the night rounds around 2 a.m. heard the sound of some people cutting trees. Deputy Conservator of Forests M.L. Manjunath told The Hindu, “Our staff raised their voice and tried to identify them with the help of a torch. However, they did not relent but threw sticks and stones at the forest staff”, he said.

Initially the guards opened fire in the air. “The poachers continued throwing sticks and stoned at guards. Finally the guards were forced to open fire”, the officer said. The guards found the body when they returned to the spot on Wednesday morning.

“According to our staff there were eight poachers. One of them is dead”, the officer said. The victim suffered bullet injury on his back. “He has suffered an injury in his eye. It seems he hit a tree while running after he was shot at.”

Senior officers visited the spot.