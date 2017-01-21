One more farmer attacked by tiger

more-in

Reinforcing growing concern over the increase in incidents of human-animal conflict, a farmer came under attack by a tiger near Balele village in the Tithimati Range close to Nagarahole National Park, in the early hours of Friday.

The victim, Kariya (54), was asleep when he heard a commotion among the cattle and rushed out only to be attacked by the tiger. He was rushed to a hospital in Mysuru and is responding to treatment.

Manoj Kumar, Conservator of Forests, Kodagu, said the incident took place about 500 meters from the forest boundary, close to the Anechowkur-Kalahalli range of Nagarahole. “We have combed the area using three elephants led by Abhimanyu. The tiger has proved to be elusive so far,” he said.

The authorities have placed a few cages at vantage points with live bait hoping to catch the big cat. The operations will continue on Saturday.