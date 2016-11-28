On Aakrosh Divas, it was business as usual in Mysuru

Despite protests by a few parties on ‘Aakrosh Divas’, life went on as usual in Mysuru on Monday. The busy K.R. Circle saw traffic as usual.

It was business as usual in Mysuru on Monday with schools, colleges and commercial establishments remaining open even as activists belonging to various opposition parties staged demonstrations against the demonetisation of high-value notes.

Government offices and public transport, including autorickshaws and KSRTC and private buses, plied as usual. Even banks remained open and catered to customers.

However, security was tightened at the spots were protests were staged as part of ‘Aakrosh Divas’. While Congress activists staged a protest near Gandhi Square, shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the CPI(M) and the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) gathered in front of the head post office at Nehru Circle. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers also staged a protest near the Regional Transport Office (West).

Meanwhile, the City and District Congress Committees sent a memorandum to President Pranab Mukherjee against demonetisation through Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep. The sudden withdrawal of high denomination notes has caused severe livelihood problems for street vendors, small-time merchants, vegetable merchants, hawkers, rickshaw pullers, craftspersons, and farmers and agricultural labourers, the memorandum said, calling upon the President to direct the Centre to roll back the decision.