Officials warned against not giving information under RTI Act

Suchet Kumar, Commissioner, State Information Commission, has warned officials that action will be initiated against them if they failed to provide information against applications seeking information under the Right to Information Act.

He was addressing a meeting on Right to Information Act at the zilla panchayat auditorium in Raichur on Monday.

Stating that every citizen had the right to get information about government action in a particular work or a project or a programme, Mr. Suchet Kumar asked the officials to ensure that the right to information was not turned down, except for a few reasons mentioned under the law. As many as 66 applications seeking information were inquired into and of them, several were disposed of on the spot.

The commissioner warned officials that fine would be imposed on them if they did not furnish information in 15 days, when it was brought to his notice that applications seeking information on computer operators working in the Taluk Panchayat Office in Raichur and the action plan of Chandrabanda Gram Panchayat were still pending.

People from various villages and applicants participated in the meeting.