Officials told to take steps to address shortage of fodder in Gadag, Haveri

Stock taking: The Cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister R.V. Deshpande visiting the drought-affected Gojanur village in Shirahatti taluk of Gadag district on Friday.

A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister for Large-and-Medium-Scale Industries and Infrastructure Development R.V. Deshpande has instructed officials to take steps to address the shortage of fodder in Gadag district and open ‘goshalas’ wherever they are required.

The Minister gave this direction at a review meeting on drought relief works on Friday after visiting drought-hit villages in Gadag district. They also saw the damaged crops at various places.

Gadag Deputy Commissioner N.S. Prasannakumar informed the team about the drought scenario in the district in the wake of 42 per cent deficient rainfall this year.

He said that because of a 72 per cent deficient rainfall during the rabi season, barring crops in 26,108 hectares (ha) of irrigated land, most of the crops on 2.53 lakh ha in the district had been damaged.

Chief Executive Officer of Gadag Zilla Panchayat Sanjay Shettennavar informed the team that with the district reaching the target under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), it was revised from 16.29 lakh work days to 31.72 lakh work days.

Works had been initiated for 19.84 lakh work days.

Earlier, the team visited Govanala and Gojanur in Shirahatti taluk and Beladadi in Gadag taluk where MGNREGA works related to dredging and construction of check dams were under progress.

As the team members inspected the damaged crops of cotton, jowar, sunflower and green gram in Gojanur village, farmers appealed to them to get them crop insurance. They also appealed for loan waiver, more compensation and taking up works to fill up the village tank.

Water Resources M.B. Patil, Parliamentary Secretary Ramakrishna Doddamani, chairman of Hatti Gold Mines Company Ltd. B.R. Yavagal, chairman of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd. G.S. Patil, and Mr. Prasannakumar were present.

The team also visited a few drought-affected villages in Haveri district and instructed the officials to set up a 24x7 helpline and give priority to accepting applications for crop insurance and payment of compensation. The team members were accompanied by district-in-charge Minister Rudrappa Lamani, the former Ministers Manohar Tahasildar and Basavaraj Bommai, and Basavaraj Shivannavar, MLA.