Officials drop water tank project in park in Mysuru

The Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) says the project of building a water tank in the park at Gururaja Layout has been dropped in order to comply with the Karnataka Parks, Play-fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Rules, 1985. The Parishat had expressed opposition to the construction, citing violation of rules.

MGP secretary M.M. Shenoi said in a release on Wednesday that the pit dug in the park should be covered immediately as there is every chance children or even adults may fall into it as there is no fencing around it.

The forum has suggested a few steps to be taken to restoring the park to its pre-construction state at the earliest as it is the only park in the area. “Residents tell us that about the Rs. 10 lakh spent on this park. Several electrical and other installations have been removed,” Mr. Shenoi said.

He added that the Parishat has also come to know about proposals to build eight overhead water tanks across Mysuru. “We hope that none of them come up in a park,” he said.

MGP has demanded action against the official who authorised the construction in the park. The release said unless the official is held accountable, this kind of vandalism of parks will continue.