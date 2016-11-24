Official pay committee will be formed to revise salaries of govt. staff, says CM

more-in

In a move which is set to benefit 5.90 lakh government employees, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that he would constitute an “Official Pay Committee” in the coming State budget to be presented by him to revise their pay scales.

Replying to Ramchandra Gowda of the BJP during Question Hour in the Council, he said the committee would be asked to compare the salary structure of employees of the Union government as well as other States and the benefits being offered to them, before making its recommendation to the government.

From 1966 till date, the government has constituted five pay commissions and two pay committees. “The government has all sympathy with its employees. Hence it would constitute the committee for providing as better facilities as possible to them,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, however, made it clear that the State government could not offer salary on a par with the Union Government employees as the Centre had adopted a different system. “The Union Government constitutes pay commission once in 10 years while the State does it once in 6-7 years. Therefore, we cannot offer the same salary package to our employees.”

He said that of the State’s total budget of Rs. 1.63 lakh crore, the government was already spending around Rs. 25,000 crore on salary and Rs. 12,000 crore on pensions every year. Besides this, the government had also borrowed about Rs. 25,000 crore from various banks.

Earlier, stressing the need for giving higher pay scales to the government employees, BJP member Arun Shahapur said that against the sanctioned level of 7.79 lakh posts, the State had only 5.9 lakh employees. “With nearly 35 per cent vacancies, the employees are literally working overtime. Considering this, the government should hike their salary,” he said.