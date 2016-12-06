Now, people can use e-toilet at private bus terminal in Chitradurga

more-in

In order to maintain cleanliness in public places, the City Municipal Council has taken up installation of e-toilets at a private bus terminal in the first phase.

The initiative has been taken up under the 2012-13 fiscal Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF) and a total sum of Rs. 8 lakh is being spent on the toilet.

Equipment

According to official sources, the council has brought the equipment for the e-toilets from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and the installation process is near completion. Based on the success of the e-toilet in the private bus terminal, the authorities will decide on installing these in other public places, including in market areas.

The instructions on the use of the e-toilet will be displayed in Kannada, English and Hindi. The door of the e-toilet opens for use once a coin is inserted in a slot. Lights switch on immediately and there are also audio commands to guide the user. The platform can also be cleaned after use by programming the system. The toilet also has a fan and is well-ventilated, sources said.

Sources also said that the council planned to discuss the issue of maintaining the e-toilet and handing over the responsibility of the same to a private agency based on certain conditions, they added.

Penalties

Speaking to The Hindu, Ravichandra, a shop owner on the private bus terminal premises said that the major concern is cleanliness as a majority of people who use the private bus terminal chew tobacco and gutkha and also smoke.

They should be issued clear instructions on maintaining cleanliness and must be told not to spit in e-toilet. Penalties should be imposed on those who violate the rules, he added.