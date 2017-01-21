Now, a portal to file plaints against child rights violations

more-in

Complaints against child rights violations can be filed online as the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is all set to launch a portal.

Besides filing complaints, parents can also track the status of their complaints on the website, Kare, which is scheduled to be launched on Saturday and is expected to go live shortly.

Time frame to be set

Kripa Alva, chairperson of the commission, said complaints registered on Kare would be transferred to the department concerned for action with a stipulated time frame.

Y. Mariswamy, commission member, said this system would bring in more accountability and ensure that cases were disposed of at the earliest. The commission, on an average, receives eight to 10 cases of child rights violations every day.

In a similar vein, the commission plans to open social media accounts to spread more awareness on child rights.

The commission’s anti-child marriage campaign is scheduled to be launched by the Chief Minister on Saturday.