Notice to Belagavi Mayor: High Court refuses to interfere

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday refused to interfere with the notice issued by the State government asking Belagavi Mayor Sarita Patil to show cause why the elected council of the corporation should not be dissolved for the reason that she had participated in “anti-State and anti-government” activities on November 1, instead of participating in the Karnataka Rajyotsava Day celebrations organised by the district administration.

Justice Vineet Kothari passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by 40 councillors of the BCC, who had approached the court questioning the move of the government to dissolve the elected body itself instead of taking action only against the Mayor.

The court said no interference was required as the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act makes it mandatory for the government to hear the views of the elected body, which include all its councillors, before dissolving the elected council.

BCC has 58 councillors and 40 of them had approached the court.

Also, the court said it does not want to invoke writ jurisdiction in view of the intricacies of the facts involved and to allow the process to be settled at the government level.

Governor’s notice

The notice, issued by the Governor to Ms. Patil on November 5, 2016, stated that she has not only failed to discharge her constitutional obligations as Mayor and first citizen of Belagavi city but had acted against the interest of the State through the activities of Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti, which had held a “black day” rally opposing celebrations of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.