Notice to BRTS firmin contempt petition

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka has issued notice to Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System Company Limited here on Thursday in connection with contempt of court petition filed by Venkatesh Badagabettu and others.

Over 35 property owners filed a writ petition in March 2015 before the High Court questioning the company’s move to acquire buildings adjacent to the Pune- Bengaluru Road from Gandhi Nagar to Alur Venkat Rao Circle.

A single judge of the High Court issued an interim order on October 6, 2016. The interim order has said that the property owners have to file objections with the Deputy Commissioner, who had to resolve the issue through negotiations.

The Deputy Commissioner held meetings on October 27, 2016 and November 14 and 26, 2016. The next meeting is scheduled on December 17 this year.

However, the company had demolished walls of the property and acquired land forcibly, the petitioners said in the contempt petition.

Hearing the petition, the Division Bench comprising Justice Raghavendra Chauhan and Justice Srinivas Harikumar issued notice to the company’s managing director, M.G. Hiremath, and others.