Norms for women working on night shift

more-in

While giving employers the option of deploying women on night shift across industries, the State government has come out with a set of 15 guidelines to safeguard their interests.

The rules are applicable to women employed at any factory and establishment, including malls, dance bars, industries, IT & BT firms.

The order, which was issued under provisions of the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Karnataka Rules, 1974 noted that women cannot be employed at night without their consent. The Labour Department has imposed 15-conditions for hiring services of women during night time.

The guidelines cautioned that violation of conditions imposed would lead to withdrawal of licence.