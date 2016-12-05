No water to be released from Bhadra reservoir

more-in

In the wake of water storage in Bhadra reservoir this year, the Irrigation Consultative Committee of Bhadra Command Area Development Authority (CADA) has decided not to release 2 tmcft water to save the standing cotton and chilli crops in the command area of Tungabhadra reservoir in Ballari district.

The meeting was held after direction from Minister for Irrigation M.B. Patil to Bhadra CADA to release 2 tmcft water from Bhadra reservoir to Tungabhadra reservoir to save cotton and chilli crops cultivated in the command area.

The meeting also decided to take a delegation of elected representatives from Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to apprise him of the problems the farmers in the command area of Bhadra reservoir would face during summer if the water was released now to save the chilli crops in the command area of Tungabhadra reservoir.