No power supply
There will be no power supply from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Naubad and surrounding areas in Bidar on Wednesday. Maintenance work on the 33 kv power line will force the outage, a GESCOM release stated.
Printable version | Nov 22, 2016 12:04:44 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/No-power-supply/article16672311.ece
