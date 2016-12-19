Karnataka

No power supply today

There will be no power supply at different residential areas on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. owing to emergency maintenance work, to be taken up at the power transmission centre, a release issued by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) here on Monday said.

The affected areas are Chamundeshwari Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Kiragandur, Kallahalli, Kyathungere, Madegowdana Koppal, Siddayyana Koppal, Panakahalli, Thandasanahalli and surrounding areas.

The CESC has appealed to people to cooperate.

