No legislature session in Belagavi on Monday

Oppn. calls it ‘covert support’ for demonetisation protest

The Congress government in Karnataka has decided not to hold the ongoing winter session of the State legislature in Belagavi on Monday, the day the non-NDA parties in the country are observing ‘All-India Protest Day’ to oppose demonetisation.

Officially, the government cited “security of legislators” as well as the need for the police — who have been deployed on security duty at the Suvarna Soudha — to monitor the law and order situation elsewhere in the State as the reason for not holding the session on Monday. However, the Opposition BJP strongly opposed the decision and called it the government’s “covert support” to the protest day call.

To compensate for the day’s loss, it has decided to extend the session being held in Belagavi by a day. This would mean that the legislature session would now end on December 3 instead of December 2. A decision to this effect was taken at a joint Business Advisory Committee meeting of the State legislature on Friday.

Emerging from the meeting of the committee, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said the session would not be held on Monday as the government has to deploy 3,000 police, who are posted here from different parts of the State, to different districts to maintain law and order.

The Opposition BJP walked out of the committee’s meeting, opposing the decision. “The government is betraying the people of north Karnataka by not holding the session on Monday though the special session is being held here only once a year. This clearly indicates that the ruling Congress is supporting the protest against demonetisation,” Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar said.