No data on properties with violations in Bengaluru

While the civic body in Bengaluru has no reliable data on the number of properties with violations, which will now be subject to Akrama-Sakrama scheme, it estimates that the number could be anywhere between 1.53 lakh and 2.93 lakh. However, BBMP officials concede that the number of properties with violations may exceed by many lakhs.

Despite this, it received only 37 applications for Akrama-Sakrama last year.

Realty experts said the scheme will help the city only if it solves the B-Khata mess, a question still open to how the scheme is implemented. The draft rules of the Akrama-Sakrama scheme has provision for regularisation of properties developed on lands that are not converted from agriculture to other land uses, which will be used to regularise B-Khata properties, said N. Manjunath Prasad, BBMP Commissioner.