Nithyananda’s visit to Melkote leaves residents fuming

Swami Nithyananda, the controversial self-styled godman of Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam in Bidadi, faced the fury of local residents at Melkote in the district on Wednesday after some of his devotees allegedly “spoilt the sanctity” of the historical Sri Cheluva Narayanaswamy Temple.

Nithyananda, who was arrested in a rape case a few years back, visited the temple along with about 3,000 devotees, several of whom were foreign nationals.

According to local residents, his devotees allegedly attempted to enter the temple wearing footwear. When objections were raised, they removed the footwear and kept them in their bags and entered the temple along with the bags. This irked the curious crowd that had gathered outside the temple.

The temple was supposed to be closed at 12.30 p.m. However, it remained open till 1.30 p.m. for his visit.

Nithyananda’s associates were also allowed to videograph inside the temple. But mediapersons were prevented from taking photographs. While the officials concerned refused to comment, the local residents said they have decided to file a complaint against the temple officials with the Deputy Commissioner.