Nine held for looting Rs. 15 lakh from businessman

Nine local residents have been arrested on the charge of looting Rs. 15 lakh cash from a businessman by assuring him to convert the black money in his possession to white. They are Bunk Balu, Karthik, Raghunath Shetty, Ajay, Anthony, Arun, Ravikiran, Farooq and Kiran.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare told presspersons here on Saturday that Shetty had approached Prakash, a resident of Ujjanipura in Bhadravathi city, and had told him that he would get Rs. 15 lakh black money in the possession of the latter converted to white for a commissionof Rs. 50,000. Shetty had asked Prakash to come to an open ground near Hale Bhandarahalli village on the outskirts of Bhadravathi with the cash on December 5. When Prakash arrived there, Shetty and his accomplices assaulted him with lethal weapons and made away with the cash.

Prakash lodged a complaint with New Town police station in Bhadravathi in this connection. After executing the crime, the accused had fled to Bengaluru. By tracking the mobile phone calls of Shetty and his accomplices, the police arrested them in Bhadravathi on December 16 and seized Rs. 8 lakh cash, two cars of which one was purchased by paying Rs. 4 lakh from the looted money, and three bikes.

Mr. Khare said that the Rs. 8 lakh looted money included 365 currency notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination. The police have alerted the Income Tax Department.

During preliminary investigation, the complainant had said that he was running a milk dairy in Bhadravathi and had received Rs. 2,000 currency notes from the customers as payment for the products purchased from his firm. The IT Department is likely to conduct a separate investigation on the money in the possession of the complainant and the source from which he got new currency notes.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vincent Shanthakumar was present at the press conference.