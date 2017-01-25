New textbooks for classes 1 to 10 in coming academic year

more-in

New textbooks will be introduced for classes 1 to 10 from the 2017-18 academic year.

The textbooks will reach students studying in over 75,000-odd State board schools by June 1, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait told presspersons here on Tuesday, allaying fears that books may not reach on time because of the delay in issuing work orders. The textbooks will have to go for printing by this month-end. Textbooks from classes 1 to 8 have been revised based on the recommendations of the textbook revision panel headed by Baraguru Ramachandrappa. The National Council of Education, Research and Training textbooks would be given to classes 9 and 10 students.

The Opposition BJP has petitioned Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to not allow the government to introduce new textbooks, alleging that it was driven by “AHINDA agenda”. However, Prof. Ramachandrappa has refuted these allegations.

Mr. Sait said all arrangements have been made to print new textbooks.