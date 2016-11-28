New paddy variety holds out better prospects

Agricultural officials, research scientists and farmers taking a look at the ready-to-harvest new variety of paddy cultivated as part of field trials in Bylur in Ballari taluk on Monday.

The crop, considered an alternative to Sona Masuri, is in thefinal stages of field trials at Bylur village in Ballari taluk

A plot demonstration of a new paddy variety, GNV10-89, researched and developed by Agriculture Research Station (ARS) in Gangavati, Koppal district, was held at Bylur village in Ballari taluk on Monday.

Hundreds of farmers, from in and around Ballari district, witnessed the ready-to-harvest crop of the new variety, which is in the final stages of field trials, in the fields belonging to Bylur Lakshmikant Reddy, who is also president of Ballari district Krishik Samaj.

The new variety, according to I. Shankar Goud, Research Director, was an alternative to Sona Masuri, a popular variety in Ballari, Koppal and Raichur districts.

“The speciality of this new variety is that it could be harvested a month earlier than Sona Masuri. The new variety consumes less water compared to Sona Masuri and is pest-resistant too. This new variety, grown in about 60 acres of land in Bylur, has come out well with a lot of grain. A few more formalities need to be completed before it is let into the market for bulk production. May be from the next agricultural season, it can be taken up for mass production,” he said.

Mohammed Iqbal, scientist, said that his focus on developing a new variety was keeping in view the uncertainty of getting adequate water in the command areas for cultivation due to vagaries of monsoon and ensure that it consumed less water, could be harvested early and also bring down the cost of cultivation compared to the Sona Masuri varity.

“Field trials were being conducted since the last year in around 100 plots in Ballari, Koppal and Raichur districts and the outcome has been very good,” he said.

Lakshmikant Reddy, who shared his experience, said that the cost of cultivation had come down as the new variety was pest-resistant and the use of chemical fertilizer and spraying of pesticides was minimum.

Belagurki Hanumanagouda, farmer leader, Sharnappa Mudgal, Joint Director of Agriculture, Basavanneppa, scientist, ARS, Sirguppa, and Shivanagouda Patil, Deputy Director Agriculture, were present.