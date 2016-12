more-in

Ramareddy Gowda has assumed office as new chairman of Yadgir Urban Development Authority (YUDA) on Friday. Mr. Gowda is the second chairman of YUDA.

Ravindragowda Malipatil was the first chairman after Yadgir Town Planning Authority was upgraded as Yadgir Urban Development Authority last year.

The former Minister and MLA A.B. Maalakareddy, Channareddy Patil Tunnur, former MLC, Srinivasreddy Kandkur and others were present.