Need to widen roads in Chitradurga seen

Keeping in view the growth of the city, there is need to widen all major roads and also to allot funds for the work, MLA G.H. Thippareddy has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said that the roads in Chitradurga were widened in 1996 and the city has grown considerably in the last 20 years.

Since many people have ancestral property and other buildings, arrangement of compensation has to be made before starting widening works.

KDP meeting

“The issue will be taken up in the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) quarterly review meeting convened by the zilla panchayat on December 13 in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare and district in-charge H. Anjaneya,” he added.

The MLA also said that under the third phase of Nagarotthan scheme, Rs. 40 crore, including Rs. 5 crore under SCP and TSP, would be released.

But the authorities concerned have not utilised Rs. 15 crore of the Rs. 30 crore released in the second phase of the scheme.

The total amount with the CMC would be Rs. 55 crore, including the funds available under the second and third phase of the scheme.

There are plans to develop 24 roads in the city by spending Rs. 1 crore each. A sum of Rs. 6 crore would be spent on storm-water drains.

“The work under the Nagarotthan scheme would play a crucial role in improving roads that were damaged owing to the Rs. 80-crore underground drainage project,” he added.

In the last three years, the works taken up under Nagarotthan scheme have been of low quality and the Deputy Commissioner is planning to file criminal cases against the contractors concerned.

Mr. Anjaneya has not convened any meeting to discuss the quality of works, he said.