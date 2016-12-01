Need for regrouping of progressive writers, says Baragur

more-in

President of the 82nd All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, Baragur Ramachandrappa, has given a call for all young progressive writers to come together to fight the rising forces of regressive school of thought.

Addressing presspersons after inaugurating the media centre at the main venue in the University of Agriculture Sciences n Lingasugur Road here on Thursday, Mr. Baragur said that there was a need for regrouping of progressive forces in literature and culture. It had succeeded to some extent in the 70s and 80s. Then, its organisational strength got reduced over the next few decades. But the need for such cultural solidarity now is unprecedented. All of us need to realise this, he said. A lot of young people are writing about various facets of society. Most of them are well intentioned. They want to see their fellow human beings live better lives. But they seem to be working independently of each other. They need to come together and build that solidarity into a social movement. We hope that the sammelan will help such efforts, he added.

He preferred the setting up of an exclusive development centre for classical Kannada rather than taking up activities through existing universities or study centres. Kannada Sahitya Parishat central committee president Manu Baligar, the former president Chandrashekar Patil, Congress leader N. Boseraju, and others were present.