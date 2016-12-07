National conference on Hemareddy Mallamma at Kudalasangama

more-in

A national conference on the life and achievements of Shivasharane Hemareddy Mallamma will be held at Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district on December 11, former MLA Veerabasant Reddy Mudnal, has said.

Addressing at a joint press conference in Yadgir on Tuesday, Dr. Reddy said that Shivasharane Hemareddy Mallamma, who was a guide and philosopher of the Veerashaiva Reddy community in Karnataka, and Vemana, a noted Telugu writer and Mallamma’s relative, had written many tripadis highlighting humanity and kindness. However, their ideologies were not showcased to the world owing to lack of interest among the community.

Many issues related to Mallamma’s life and achievements and about the tripadis of Vemana would be discussed in the conference.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara would inaugurate the conference while Srishailam Peethadhipati Siddarama Shivacharya would chair it.

Justice Shivaraj Patil and former Chief Ministers B.S. Yeddyuarappa and H.D. Kumarswamy would release books on Mallamma, Dr Reddy said.

Special lectures would be organised to focus on Shivasharane.

More than five lakh people across the State and around ten thousand from the district are expected to participate. The former MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and others were present.