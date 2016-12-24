National award for Bidri artisan

more-in

Mohammad Abdul Rauf, a master trainer in Bidri handicraft, has got the Shila Guru award for this year.

President Pranab Mukherjee presented the award at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on December 9. Mr. Rauf is among the 10 master craftspersons from across the country to be presented this award that includes a gold medal, a plaque and a citation.

A statuette of Queen Channamma of Kittur chiselled by Mr. Rauf was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in Belagavi. The works of the 52-year-old artisan have been used as souvenirs at the Global Economic Forum, Commonwealth games and other important occasions. The Commissioner of Handicrafts, New Delhi, has included Mr. Rauf in contingents that visited international trade and handicrafts fairs in the U.S. and Europe. Mr. Rauf is a third generation craftsman. His children are also learning Bidri craft.