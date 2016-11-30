Nagrota attack: body of Major to be brought to Bengaluru on Thursday

more-in

A soldier from the city was one of those killed in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir where terrorists disguised in police uniforms attacked an army unit located three kilometres away from the Corps headquarters.

Major Akshay Girish Kumar, a soldier with the 51 Engineer Regiment of the Bengal Sappers, died during the operation on Tuesday to neutralise the terrorists. He comes from a family with a tradition of serving in the armed forces. His father retired as a Wing Commander while his grandfather retired as a Colonel from the Indian Army and is a 85-year-old veteran of the Garhwalis.

Maj. Kumar (31) is survived by his parents, wife Sangeetha, and two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Naina. A close friend of the family said in a message that he was always certain about his life goals even during his time at Jain College, Bengaluru, where he was enrolled briefly. He was posted in Kolkata and Pune with his wife and daughter before being posted to Jammu and Kashmir.

His mortal remains will be brought to the city on Thursday in a service aircraft. His parents are in Jammu for the wreath laying ceremony which will be held on Wednesday, sources said.

The cremation will take place on December 1 with military honours.