NWKRTC reduces Vegadoota bus pass tariff

more-in

North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has reduced tariff of the monthly bus passes for Vegadoota buses.

According to a release issued by the Public Relations Officer of NWKRTC, while there is no change in the tariff of the monthly bus passes for regular services, the tariff for Vegadoota buses has been reduced from the fourth stage onwards.

The revised tariff for the monthly bus passes for Vegadoota buses will come into force on Saturday.

The Vegadoota monthly passes will be offered on routes where the Vegadoota bus services are available and the revision will be applicable to the bus passes up to 20 stages.

As per the release, there is no change in the tariff for the first four stages on Vegadoota buses, but it has been reduced after the fourth stage of the service. And those having Vegadoota passes can travel in both express and regular services.

However, those with regular monthly passes, for which there is no change in the tariff, can only travel in regular buses.

The revised tariff is as follows, with figures in the bracket indicating the existing tariff: Stage 1: Rs. 400 (Rs. 400); Stage 2: Rs. 600 (Rs. 600); Stage 3: Rs. 1,000 (Rs. 1,000); Stage 4: Rs. 1,200 (Rs. 1,100); Stage 5: Rs, 1,320 (Rs. 1,200); Stage 6: 1,600 (Rs, 1,400); Stage 7: Rs. 1,760 (Rs., 1,550); Stage 8: Rs. 2,000 (Rs. 1,700); Stage 9: Rs. 2,150 (Rs. 1,850); Stage 10: Rs. 2,350 (Rs. 2,000); Stage 11: Rs. 2,500 (Rs. 2,150); Stage 12: Rs. 2,650 (Rs. 2,250); Stage 13: Rs. 2,700 (Rs. 2,300); Stage 14: Rs. 2,750 (Rs. 2,350); Stage 15: Rs. 2,800 (Rs. 2,450); Stage 16: Rs. 2,850 (Rs. 2,550); Stage 17: Rs. 2,900 (Rs. 2,600); Stage 18: Rs. 2,950 (Rs. 2,650); Stage 19: Rs. 3,000 (Rs. 2, 700); Stage 20: Rs. 3,050 (Rs. 2,750).

The monthly passes will be available at the pass counters in all the major bus stations across NWKRTC jurisdiction.