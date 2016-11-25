NEKRTC to launch special buses for women

more-in

For the first time, the North Eastern Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation will be launching special buses for women on two different points at the Outer Ring Road in Kalaburagi city to make commuting safer and easier for women passengers.

In a release here on Thursday, NEKRTC said that the the special buses will be made available every 30 minutes.

The buses will shuttle between Misbah Ring Road and Dargah route from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. , and between Ram Mandir and Humnabad Ring Road from 7.55 a.m. to 6 p.m.