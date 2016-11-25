Karnataka

NEKRTC to launch special buses for women

more-in

For the first time, the North Eastern Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation will be launching special buses for women on two different points at the Outer Ring Road in Kalaburagi city to make commuting safer and easier for women passengers.

In a release here on Thursday, NEKRTC said that the the special buses will be made available every 30 minutes.

The buses will shuttle between Misbah Ring Road and Dargah route from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. , and between Ram Mandir and Humnabad Ring Road from 7.55 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
public transport
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2016 3:35:09 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/NEKRTC-to-launch-special-buses-for-women/article16696444.ece

© The Hindu