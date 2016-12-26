NEET: Protest staged seekinginclusion of Kannada

more-in

Demanding that the Union and State governments take initiatives allowing students to write National Eligibility- cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Kannada, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Yadgir on Monday.

The protesters shouted slogans against the two governments for what they said their failure to include Kannada with the other languages in which students have been allowed to write test.

Bheemu Naik, district president of the vedike, who led the protest, accused the State government of not sending a letter in time requesting the Union government to include Kannada with the other languages.

Ministers blamed

He also targeted the Ministers representing the State in the Union government for their irresponsible and negligent attitude in ensuring justice to Kannada in the NEET.

The protesters urged the two governments for immediate action in this regard. Otherwise, they would launch a State-wide protest, they said.

Later, they submitted a memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to the authorities.