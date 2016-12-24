NEET: Chief Secretary, Culture Minister write to Centre

more-in

With the government drawing flak from several quarters for not pushing strongly enough and on time to conduct NEET exams in Kannada, several representations are now being sent from the State to the Centre.

Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Khuntia has written to the Union government explaining the State’s stance. Mr. Khuntia, who wrote to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said he urged the officials to consider Karnataka’s request and include Kannada as one of the mediums. “I explained that the State government had decided to have a bilingual CET from 2017 and asked them to consider our request,” he said.

Umashree, Minister for Kannada and Culture, on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the move to exclude Kannada among the six regional languages in which NEET UG-2017 is to be conducted has come as a “shocker”. She said the State not only has the highest number of medical colleges, but also has a majority of them writing SSLC exam in Kannada. Explaining that Kannada has the classical language status, she urged Mr. Modi to ask the Ministers to roll back the “demoralising” decision.