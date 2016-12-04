Mysuru to host next sahitya sammelan

more-in

The 83rd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan will be held in Mysuru.

Members of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, which organises the literary meet, made known their choice at a meeting here on Saturday.

Sources in the parishat said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mysuru district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa were keen on hosting the event there. This was conveyed by the parishat’s Mysuru district president, K. Rajanna, at the meeting, a senior functionary said.

Dharwad and Chikkamagaluru were also in the race to host the event. While Chikkamagaluru withdrew, the parishat’s executive committee members and office-bearers selected Mysuru.

Lingaraj Angadi, parishat’s Dharwad district unit president, walked out after his demand for a secret ballot was rejected. He termed the decision to select Mysuru as “political”.

“Parishat president Manu Baligar has a dictatorial style. We have returned to Dharwad in protest,” he told The Hindu.

Some parishat members felt that hosting the event in Mysuru will boost the image of Mr. Siddaramaiah, as Assembly elections are due in 2018.