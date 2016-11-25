Mysuru school makes it to State science congress

more-in

Students of class 8 of V.V.S.B.M. Sri school, Kuvempunagar, on Friday won the first prize at the 24th district-level Children’s Science Congress here.

Karnataka State Vignana Parishat, Bengaluru and Mysuru, and Learner’s PU College, Mysuru, jointly conducted the event where schools from across Mysuru took part with their projects. Each school worked on their project for three months under the guidance of their science teacher.

Five students from V.V.S.B.M. Sri CBSE School won the prize for their project ‘The Weed We Need’(from water hyacinth), under the guidance of science teacher Anupama Padaki. The project will represent Mysuru district at the State Children’s Science Congress at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada from Dec. 3.

Ms. Padaki said children winning a prize at the State level will get a chance to represent the State at the National Children’s Science Congress. Ten children from each district will vie for the top prize at the State event.

All five students received their certificates and one among them, Pavan S.V., was honoured with the young scientist prize. Sadvidya High School is another school selected to participate in the State event.