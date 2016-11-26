Mysuru railway division intensifies track patrolling

more-in

The Mysuru Division of South Western Railways has initiated additional precautionary measures to beef up rail safety following the recent train accident near Kanpur that claimed nearly 150 lives.

This includes early morning foot patrolling to detect flaws on tracks, besides deputing supervisors on trains to identify any noise during movement of trains.

Detecting faults

Divisional Railway Manager Atul Gupta told The Hindu that some of the measures are in addition to the built-in safety inspection protocols that are already in place across the Indian Railway system, and are being rigorously implemented.

Underlining the importance of detecting faults and fractures on tracks, Mr. Gupta said these tend to manifest more during winters as a result of difference in day and night temperature. “Supervisors who move from coach to coach and those in the locomotive ensure that the level of alertness of the ground staff is high,” he added.

He said there was a system in place to replace old coaches that have operated for nearly 25 years. As many as seven coaches were replaced in the Mysuru Division in May this year, Mr. Gupta said.

Senior divisional safety officer Venkateshwar Rao said there are six Ultrasonic Flaw Detecting equipments attached to six teams stationed at Arsikere Junction, from where periodical checks and inspections are conducted as per their programmed protocol across the division. These equipment help detect minor flaws and issue an alert to reduce the speed of trains on that section till the repairs are carried out. “Some of these safety measures are a regular and ongoing feature and in case of a minor defect or flaw in the rails, then precautionary measures are taken,” Mr. Rao said.

Foot patrolling

The division has about 1,200-km of track which are monitored regularly for rail fracture and minor defects. But, it is foot patrol on a daily basis — keyman patrolling — that is important. “During winter, keyman patrolling duties start from as early as 5.30 a.m. as rail fractures take place mostly during this time,” Mr. Rao said.