Mysuru gets India’s 30th GMAT centre

Students from Mysuru and surrounding regions planning to write the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) have reason to cheer as the Mysore Royal Academy (MYRA) School of Business has been recognised as a centre by the Graduate Management Admission Council.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, the school will be the 30th GMAT centre in the country and only the third in the State. The other two are at Bengaluru and Manipal, said Prof. Shalini Urs, founder and chairperson of MYRA School of Business.

She said in the release that the GMAT centre at MYRA is now operational and three students appeared for the exam, held at the MYRA library, on Monday. In all, 12 candidates have registered to take the GMAT in December in Mysuru.

Prof. Shirjay Urs, executive director of MYRA, said GMAT is a globally recognised, computer-based standardised test used by more than 6,000 business schools across the world as part of their selection criteria. It is accepted at more than 2,000 B-schools worldwide.

Dr. Urs said the first GMAT was administered in 1954. It can now be taken in 125 countries, including in India (in 27 cities). In 2015, more than 2.5 lakh prospective students took GMAT, he added.

GMAT are designed to assess the candidate’s analytical, writing, quantitative, verbal, and reading skills in standard written English. While the test does not measure business knowledge or intelligence, candidates need to prepare thoroughly in order to achieve a competitive score, the release added.