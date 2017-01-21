Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s office is now an e-office

more-in

The Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru will be going digital with the adoption of E-Office software, a paperless solution for daily activities.

The E-Office software, launched by Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, is aimed at bringing about transparency and accountability in handling files, letters and other communications.

E-Office, a software developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government of India, has been described as a paperless work flow solution for day-to-day activities in any office with regards to letters and files. “Instead of moving physical papers and files, only scanned copies (electronic files) are moved from one table to the other, which leads to less to nil usage of paper,” stated a note issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Mysuru.

Online processing

The adoption of online processing of files in the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Mysuru from Friday is part of an order issued by the government to implement e-Office is 15 Deputy Commissioner’s offices, 26 Assistant Commissioner’s offices and 25 taluk offices.

Initially, all sections of the DC’s, Assistant Commissioners’ and Tahsildar’s offices in the district headquarters will be brought under e-Office. The remaining will be covered later, the statement added.

Benefits

E-Office ensures that online files are never lost or destroyed. The software assures better accountability too as all notes have to be digitally signed by the staff and officials. A separate server space is provided by NIC for the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s office and files can be traced and searched at any point of time within seconds. “Documents will be readily available online if required under RTO or for auditing purposes,” the statement said.

The software also allows the monitoring of the number of files pending at various levels in the office. The employees, who will log in via the e-mail provided by the government, will sign on the files using a digital signature.

How an e-office works

Any letter or application received at the entry point in the office of the Deputy Commissioner is scanned and the electronic copy is forwarded to the concerned section through E-Office. The movement of the physical copy of the letter stops here itself.

According to a note providing the description on the working of E-Office, the case worker concerned will log-in to his account in E-Office, open the letter received in his inbox, put the electronic letter in an existing file or create a new file and put the letter into that. The case worker then types his note in the electronic file itself, types the draft letter and after digitally signing using Digital Signature Token, forwards the e-file to the next level (Shirastedar).

The Shirastedar will then log-in to his account and and type his remarks on the electronic file, digitally sign and then forward the file to Additional Deputy Commissioner for approval. Finally, the file is moved to the Deputy Commissioner for final approval.

After the file is approved and digitally signed by the Deputy Commissioner, it traverses back to the case worker concerned for dispatch. “At any point of time, the dashboard will show the number of files pending in each level. Files and letters can be easily searched based on file number, date, address, subject, etc,” the note added.