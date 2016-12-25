Mysuru City Corporation clears wall posters ahead of ‘Swachh’ survey

MCC now plans to lodge police complaints against persons disfiguring public places under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981.

With the Swachh Bharat cleanliness survey — Swachh Survekshan —— approaching, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is pulling out all the stops to ensure the city retains the ‘cleanest city’ tag for the third straight year. A group of civic workers has been tasked with clearing posters pasted on walls across the city.

Though wall posters is not one of the parameters of the survey, MCC has taken up the task to enhance the city’s splendour. The public places rid of the posters recently are being whitewashed. The survey begins on January 4.

“We want to keep the city’s beauty and heritage value intact. MCC had earlier issued a warning to all those pasting posters on walls and asked them to clear them immediately. Some obeyed the order, a few others did not. We are now clearing them and henceforth, wall posters will not be allowed,” said MCC Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

He told The Hindu that police complaints would be lodged against persons disfiguring public places under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981.

On why only warnings were issued and action not taken against those disfiguring public spaces, he said, “We will levy penalties henceforth. If posters are found pasted on the cleared walls, we will immediately book a case.”

The Commissioner said film posters have long been a concern for the civic body and multiple warnings have been issued against pasting them on walls. He asked film theatres to make their own arrangements for publicity and not disfigure public property.