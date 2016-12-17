Mysuru City Corporation begins quantifying waste produced in households

The exercise is being taken up in random areas in Mysuru by civic workers. — FILE PHOTO

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has embarked on a mission to quantify waste — both wet and dry — produced in each household ahead of Swachh Sarvekshan, a month-long survey under the Swachh Bharat Mission that begins on January 4.

One of the parameters of the survey is segregation at source of solid waste generated in households. The MCC has achieved only partial success on this front. Though the authorities claim that 50 to 60 per cent of household waste is currently segregated at source, they want to quantify household waste and segregation at source in order to evolve strategies for the coming year.

“On average, 500 grams of solid waste is produced in each household. This is only an approximate, and the mission to quantify waste will give us a number closer to reality,” said MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj.

Weighing the trash

He told The Hindu said MCC has developed a system to calculate the amount of solid waste generated every day. This is done by weighing the vehicles carrying waste at the weigh bridges installed at dump yards. “Coming out with figures on waste generated at homes would help us evolve strategies to strengthen our case to retain the cleanest city tag for the third straight time,” he said.

He said the initiative is already under way, being taken up in random areas by civic workers.

He said the attempt will also educate people on the need to segregate waste at source. He added that the percentage of plastic waste has come down by about 20 per cent since the ban on plastic.

Mysuru generates around 405 tonnes of waste daily, and about half of it is recycled at the MCC-run compost plant. Plastic waste accounts for 18 per cent of the total solid waste.