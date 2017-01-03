Music festival in Hubballi from Jan. 6

Hindustani vocalist Pandit Ajay Pohankar to receive Gangubai Hanagal Rashtriya Puraskar at the ninth Gangubai Hanagal Music Festival in Hubballi.

more-in

It will be a musical beginning to the new year at Hubballi-Dharwad and surrounding areas, as famed artistes from across the country would be performing here as part of the ninth Gangubai Hanagal Music Festival.

The three-day music festival, organised by ‘Kala Darohar,’ would have seven artistes performing at the Samskrutika Bhavana, New Cotton Market in Hubballi, from January 6 to 8.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, associate vice-president of Kala Darohar Vivek Pawar, vice-president Dinesh Hanagal and member Narayanrao Hangal said that in keeping with the tradition, this year too the festival was being organised.

Award

Mr. Pawar said during the music festival, the“Gangubai Hanagal Rashtriya Puraskar” would be conferred on Hindustani vocalist Pandit Ajay Pohankar. The award comprises a purse of Rs. 1 lakh and a memento.

Concerts

The festival will begin with the performance of flautist and nephew of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia on January 6 at 5.15 p.m. It will be followed by vocal concert by Vidushi Devaki Pandit.

On the second day, renowned tabla exponent Pandit Ramdas Palsule from Pune and Sarod exponent Abhisek Lahiri from Kolkatta would be performing.

On Sunday, Anand Bhate, a disciple of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi would perform at 9 a.m. The evening concerts on the concluding day would begin with keyboard concert by Abhijit Pohankar.

Indian Oil Corporation and others have joined hands with the organisation to conduct the festival. Entry is free.