Municipal commissionerinspects works

The commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Siddalingayya Hiremath has directed the municipal officials to monitor the ongoing development works strictly and take steps to expedite the works.

Mr. Hiremath gave this direction to the respective officials after inspecting several development works here on Wednesday.

The municipal commissioner’s visit began at the Janata Bazaar in Hubballi where three fruit and flower shops were gutted in a fire accident.

Subsequently, he visited Gopanakoppa and Nagashettikoppa where a few development works, including asphalting work at Nagashettikoppa taken up at a cost of Rs. 13 lakh, are under way.

At Amaragol, the municipal commissioner inspected the progress of the underground drainage network works. He took exception to the slow pace of work and asked the officials to expedite it.

In the evening, the municipal commissioner visited Kamaripet-Toravi Hakkal Road stretch to inspect LED fittings for street lights. He inspected the work on the community hall at Unakal also.

