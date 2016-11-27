Modi’s jibes at opposition unbecoming of a PM: Deve Gowda

: H.D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and national president of the Janata Dal (Secular), has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibes at opposition parties on the issue of demonetisation as “unfortunate and unbecoming” of a PM.

During the ongoing Parliamentary session, opposition parties have been highlighting the inconvenience the move has caused to the common man. As people from all walks of life have been affected, the Prime Minister was expected to participate in the debates. But instead of expressing his views on the floor of the House, he has chosen to take digs at opposition parties on other platforms, including at an event held as part of Constitution Day and at public rallies, said Mr. Deve Gowda at a press conference on Sunday.

He said it was clear that the demonetisation was announced without making adequate preparations to dispense cash. The limitations imposed on cash withdrawals have caused great inconvenience to the common man, even as there has been buzz about persons enjoying links with political parties and corporate companies having prior knowledge of the move, Mr. Gowda said. He said Mr. Modi could have quelled these rumours and clarified the stand of the government in Parliament.

Referring to Mr. Modi’s statement that those accusing the government of not being prepared for demonetisation were those who were not ready for it, he said such words are not expected of someone who holds the office of the PM.

On Mr. Modi’s call to promote electronic transactions, he said that a large chunk of Indians don’t have access to computers or mobile phones. “Instead of taking measures to ensure flow of new currency notes in required numbers to minimise the discomfort caused to the common man, Mr. Modi is talking about cashless transactions,” Mr. Gowda said. He added that it also seemed like the PM had taken the decision without taking members of his Cabinet into confidence.

Sharada Poorya Naik, Shivamogga Rural MLA, Nagaraj Kankari, Palakshi and Elumalai, all members of Shivamogga City Corporation, and JD(S) functionaries M. Srikanth and H.V. Maheshwarappa were present.