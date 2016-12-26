Mobile ATM serviceslaunched in Chitradurga

more-in

To help people in rural areas of Chitradurga district to get cash during emergency, the Pragathi Krishna Grameen Bank has launched mobile ATM services which will operate at places, including hospitals, where there is a need for cash for rural people.

According to Pragathi Krishna Grameen Bank officials, the mobile ATM service is a first of its kind in the district and there are plans to introduce such services in Ballari, Koppal and Davangere and Kalaburagi districts. After demonetisation of ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 notes, people in rural areas who had no ATM cards were put to severe inconvenience. Keeping this in view, the bank has decided to introduce the services.

Pragathi Krishna Grameen Bank Chairman Ravi Kumar said that the bank has a total of 251 ATMs in different districts and around 881 micro ATMs are working in the rural areas. People in rural areas can get money through Aadhaar-enabled services. “Customers can get money by using their Aadhaar number and there is no need for debit or credit cards for such services,” he added. The mobile ATM would visit different villages where there are branches of Pragathi Krishna Grameen Bank.