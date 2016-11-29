Mixed response to protest in Mandya, Ramanagaram

The former MLA K.B. Chandrashekar and other Congress leaders staging a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi – for demonetising Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes – in K.R. Pet town of Mandya district on Monday.

With the supposed ‘anti-Modi anger’ being restricted to stage demonstrations at public places and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the anti-Aakrosh Divas campaign, the protest called against the Union government’s decision to demonetise two high-value currencies failed to evoke a good response in Mandya and Ramanagaram districts.

While educational institutions functioned normally, public transport services – including private vehicles – plied as usual across both the districts. Around 70 per cent of business establishments in Mandya and 60 per cent in Ramanagaram district remained open.

‘Poor planning’

Ramya, former MP, and former Minister M.S. Atmananda led a rally organised by the Mandya District Congress Committee (MDCC). They marched from the party office to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to criticise the Centre’s decision. Ms. Ramya came down on the Centre over demonetisation, said the lack of preparedness and corrective measures have been affecting common people since November 9.

It is the ordinary people who are suffering owing to the Centre’s poor planning and ineffectiveness in addressing the issue, the Congress leaders said.

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Aam Aadmi Party and some other groups too staged similar protests in the town as well as at taluk centres.

SMS campaign

Meanwhile, shopkeepers in the town alleged that they had been warned against extending support to the protest call. “I’m not a Congressman or a BJP member. My business has fallen to just 15 per cent because of the currency-ban. Supporters of Mr. Modi had circulated messages via WhatsApp against participating in the protest,” a hotelier in Mandya said.

The messages threatened the shopkeepers that the supporters would post pictures of closed shops in social media and ask people not to buy anything from them. Hence, many kept their establishments open, a grocery shop owner said.

Ramanagaram

Daily life remained unaffected in Ramanagaram district. However, at least 40 per cent of shopkeepers voluntarily closed their shops in protest. The ruling Congress has a strong base in three of four taluks here. Congress activists staged demonstrations across the district. Meanwhile, BJP activists burst crackers at Ijur Circle in Ramanagaram and distributed sweets to people Mandya to welcome the move.