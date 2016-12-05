Missing children’s home resident found

more-in

A 15-year old girl, who was provided shelter in a government children’s home in Hassan, was allegedly abducted and raped by her distant relative. The girl went missing in September and the incident came to light on Sunday, when the Hassan police traced her in Mysuru.

The girl, who is pregnant, had been in the children’s home for the past several years, as she had no parents. She went missing on September 10 following which the caretaker filed a missing complaint with the police. The girl, according to the complaint, had not returned home after school.

The police traced the girl along with a person named Anand (26), said to be her distant relative. The police have arrested him and filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. “The accused had taken her away and they spent many days in Mysuru. He has been remanded in judicial custody,” Superintendent of Police R.K. Shahapurwad told The Hindu.

Questions on carelessness

The girl being traced almost three months later has raised questions about the children’s home.

N.R. Purushottam, Deputy Director of the department, said: “I have issued a notice to the caretaker of the children’s home for not keeping the senior officers informed. The department will take action against officials if negligence is found.”