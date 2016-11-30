Karnataka

Minor killed

The body of a seven-year-old girl was recovered from a neighbour’s house which was under construction in J.R.Nagar in Kalaburagi city on Wednesday morning.

According to the victim’s father, his daughter was taken away while she was sleeping with family members on Tuesday night. Police said that the deep injury marks on the body and face indicate that that the girl may have been raped and bludgeoned to death.

Police said prima facie it appears that the minor was subjected to sexual assault before murder. A case has been registered in the Women’s Police Station in Kalaburagi.

